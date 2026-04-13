Dru Smith headshot

Dru Smith Injury: Unavailable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 2:41pm

Smith (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets.

Smith hasn't seen game action since April 4 and will be inactive to open the postseason due to right foot soreness. The guard saw his role in the rotation diminish down the stretch of the regular season, and his absence shouldn't have much impact on the Heat rotation in Tuesday's contest.

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
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