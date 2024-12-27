Fantasy Basketball
Dru Smith headshot

Dru Smith Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

The Heat announced Friday that Smith underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the season.

Smith ruptured his Achilles against Brooklyn on Monday and has now suffered a season-ending injury in back-to-back years. Smith is set to become a free agent this offseason and will likely look to earn a contract as a backup point guard.

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
