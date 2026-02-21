Dru Smith Injury: Upgraded to probable
Smith (calf) has been upgraded from questionable to probable ahead of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Smith is trending in the right direction, and if nothing happens between now and the 8 p.m. ET tipoff, the fourth-year guard should be upgraded to available and should handle a bench role. Smith is averaging 6.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 56 appearances (one start) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dru Smith See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 151 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target82 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 2687 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 30114 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles169 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dru Smith See More