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Dru Smith Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Smith has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hawks due to a right big toe sprain.

Smith was sidelined for the Heat's last two games due to right foot soreness, but he has since been diagnosed with a sprain in his right big toe. The injury will prevent him from playing in Sunday's regular-season finale, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Smith appeared in 70 regular-season games (one start) in 2025-26, averaging 5.6 points, 2.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 16.3 minutes.

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
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