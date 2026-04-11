Dru Smith Injury: Won't play Sunday
Smith has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hawks due to a right big toe sprain.
Smith was sidelined for the Heat's last two games due to right foot soreness, but he has since been diagnosed with a sprain in his right big toe. The injury will prevent him from playing in Sunday's regular-season finale, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Smith appeared in 70 regular-season games (one start) in 2025-26, averaging 5.6 points, 2.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 16.3 minutes.
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