Dru Smith Injury: Won't return Monday
Smith (lower leg) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Nets.
Smith suffered what appeared to be a significant lower left leg injury during Monday's game and was quickly ruled out. He'll finish the contest scoreless (0-1 FG) with one rebound and one assist in seven minutes. Expect Alec Burks and Pelle Larsson to pick up the slack. Smith's next chance to play will come Thursday at Orlando.
