Dru Smith headshot

Dru Smith Injury: Won't return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Smith (lower leg) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Nets.

Smith suffered what appeared to be a significant lower left leg injury during Monday's game and was quickly ruled out. He'll finish the contest scoreless (0-1 FG) with one rebound and one assist in seven minutes. Expect Alec Burks and Pelle Larsson to pick up the slack. Smith's next chance to play will come Thursday at Orlando.

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
