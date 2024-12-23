Dru Smith Injury: Won't return Monday

Smith (lower leg) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Nets.

Smith suffered what appeared to be a significant lower left leg injury during Monday's game and was quickly ruled out. He'll finish the contest scoreless (0-1 FG) with one rebound and one assist in seven minutes. Expect Alec Burks and Pelle Larsson to pick up the slack. Smith's next chance to play will come Thursday at Orlando.