Smith had appeared in each of the Heat's first 43 games of the season, but after his minutes dropped into the single digits in two of the past four contests, he was removed from the rotation entirely Tuesday. Head coach Erik Spoelstra ended up turning to rookie first-round pick Kasparas Jakucionis and Jaime Jaquez as their main guards on the second unit while Smith failed to get off the bench. After his 2024-25 campaign was cut short by a torn Achilles tendon, Smith has stayed healthy but has been woefully inefficient so far this season, shooting just 41.9 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from three-point range.