Dru Smith News: Good to go vs. Charlotte
Smith (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Smith popped up on the injury report as probable due to left ankle soreness. As expected, he's been cleared to play in Friday's road tilt and could see a bump in minutes due to the absences of Norman Powell (groin), Andrew Wiggins (knee) and Nikola Jovic (back).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dru Smith See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2113 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 164 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target95 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26100 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 30127 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dru Smith See More