Dru Smith headshot

Dru Smith News: Good to go vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Smith (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Smith popped up on the injury report as probable due to left ankle soreness. As expected, he's been cleared to play in Friday's road tilt and could see a bump in minutes due to the absences of Norman Powell (groin), Andrew Wiggins (knee) and Nikola Jovic (back).

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dru Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dru Smith See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
64 days ago
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target
NBA
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target
Author Image
Dan Bruno
95 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
100 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
127 days ago