Dru Smith News: Good to go vs. Orlando
Smith (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Smith drew the probable tag for Saturday's game due to a right hip contusion, and as expected, he has been given the green light to play. He has played at least 21 minutes in four of his last five outings, and over that span he has averaged 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals over 21.0 minutes per game.
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