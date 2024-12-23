Dru Smith News: Not starting Monday

Smith is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Smith will return to the bench after starting in the Dec. 21 loss to the Magic, when he tallied 13 points, four rebounds and four steals across 26 minutes. That was his first start of the campaign, as the floor general is averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game when coming off the bench.