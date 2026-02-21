Dru Smith News: Playing Saturday
Smith (calf) has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
As expected, Smith has been upgraded to available after he was listed as probable earlier today. The four-year floor general should see minutes off the bench, but overall, his fantasy upside shouldn't be very high.
