Dru Smith headshot

Dru Smith News: Playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Smith (calf) has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

As expected, Smith has been upgraded to available after he was listed as probable earlier today. The four-year floor general should see minutes off the bench, but overall, his fantasy upside shouldn't be very high.

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
