Dru Smith News: Reduced role continues
Smith amassed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and one block across seven minutes during Saturday's 123-122 loss to Houston.
Smith has only seen the floor in three of the past four games, averaging 10.2 minutes per game during that span. Despite his defensive upside, Smith simply isn't playing enough to be trusted outside of very deep leagues. The fact that his playing time is down despite the absence of both Norm Powell (calf) and Andrew Wiggins (toe) is a little worrying.
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