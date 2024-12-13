Dru Smith News: Ties season high with 11 points

Smith totaled 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 win over Toronto.

With Josh Richardson (heel) still sidelined, Smith saw a career-high 34 minutes. The third-year player made the most of it, tying his season high in points, outscoring starter Duncan Robinson (eight) and fellow second-unit guys Jaime Jaquez (six) and Terry Rozier (five). Thursday night's game made it clear that coach Erik Spoelstra trusts Smith to produce in a larger role as long as Richardson remains out.