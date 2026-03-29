Duncan Robinson Injury: Doubtful for Monday
Robinson (hip) is doubtful to play Monday in Oklahoma City.
Robinson is set to sit out the first game of this back-to-back set, but he should be back for Tuesday's game versus Toronto. His absence will open up minutes for Kevin Huerter and Caris LeVert.
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