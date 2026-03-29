Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson Injury: Doubtful for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Robinson (hip) is doubtful to play Monday in Oklahoma City.

Robinson is set to sit out the first game of this back-to-back set, but he should be back for Tuesday's game versus Toronto. His absence will open up minutes for Kevin Huerter and Caris LeVert.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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