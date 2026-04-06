Duncan Robinson Injury: Downgraded to doubtful
Robinson (hip) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game in Orlando.
After initially being listed as questionable, Robinson is now expected to sit out with a hip strain. Marcus Sasser and Kevin Huerter should see more playing time at shooting guard Monday.
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