Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 11:49am

Robinson (hip) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game in Orlando.

After initially being listed as questionable, Robinson is now expected to sit out with a hip strain. Marcus Sasser and Kevin Huerter should see more playing time at shooting guard Monday.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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