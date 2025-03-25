Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 2:49pm

Robinson (back) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Warriors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to lower back pain. In his absence, Jaime Jaquez and Davion Mitchell are candidates to receive increased playing time. Robinson's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Atlanta.

Duncan Robinson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now