Duncan Robinson Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Robinson (illness) is now questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson is a late addition to Miami's injury report with an illness Monday, which doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up. With Jimmy Butler (suspension) and Jaime Jaquez (illness) both out against Orlando, the Heat could be forced to lean on Haywood Highsmith and Nikola Jovic for heavy playing time.

