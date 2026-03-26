Duncan Robinson Injury: Downgraded to questionable

The Pistons downgraded Robinson to questionable for Thursday's game against New Orleans due to right wrist injury management and right hip soreness.

Detroit previously tagged Robinson as probable and listed him only with the wrist injury, so the sore hip might be something that cropped up during his 32-minute appearance in Wednesday's 130-129 overtime loss to the Hawks. A decision on Robinson's status looks like it may come closer to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff, so fantasy managers planning on streaming him into lineups will likely want to keep close tabs on the situation.