Duncan Robinson Injury: Game-time call for Game 6

Robinson (back) is questionable for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland on Friday, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Robinson was unable to go in Game 5 due to lower-back soreness, and he's back on the injury report of Friday's matchup. The Pistons will presumably monitor the sharpshooter closely in shootaround and warmups before issuing another update on his availability for Game 6.