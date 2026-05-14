Duncan Robinson Injury: Game-time call for Game 6
Robinson (back) is questionable for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland on Friday, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Robinson was unable to go in Game 5 due to lower-back soreness, and he's back on the injury report of Friday's matchup. The Pistons will presumably monitor the sharpshooter closely in shootaround and warmups before issuing another update on his availability for Game 6.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 113 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 113 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 95 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More