Duncan Robinson Injury: Iffy for Game 5
Robinson (back) is questionable for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Wednesday versus Cleveland.
Robinson is bothered by lower-back soreness, and he could test out the issue during pregame warmups Wednesday before the Pistons update his status. Ausar Thompson and Daniss Jenkins would be needed to help pick up the slack if Robinson is ultimately downgraded to out for Game 5.
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