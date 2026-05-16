Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson Injury: Iffy for Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Robinson is listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers on Sunday due to lower-back soreness.

Robinson's back injury prevented him from playing in Game 5 on Wednesday, but he was cleared to play in a reserve role for Game 6 on Friday, when he played 20 minutes and finished with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in a 115-94 win. Through 12 playoff games, Robinson has averaged 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.2 threes and 1.3 steals over 30.2 minutes per contest. His absence would mean more minutes would be available for Marcus Sasser and Javonte Green.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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