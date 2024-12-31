Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Robinson (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Robinson missed Sunday's game against the Rockets after tweaking his foot Saturday against the Hawks. He's day-to-day, however, and the Heat will see how he feels Wednesday before a decision is made on his status. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler (illness) is all set to return from a five-game absence.

Duncan Robinson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now