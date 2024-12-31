Duncan Robinson Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Robinson (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Robinson missed Sunday's game against the Rockets after tweaking his foot Saturday against the Hawks. He's day-to-day, however, and the Heat will see how he feels Wednesday before a decision is made on his status. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler (illness) is all set to return from a five-game absence.
