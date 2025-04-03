Fantasy Basketball
Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson Injury: Iffy to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 10:23am

Robinson (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Robinson could return to action Thursday after missing Miami's previous five contests due to left sacroiliac joint dysfunction. If Robinson is forced to sit out yet again, Pelle Larsson should continue to receive an increased role on the wing.

Duncan Robinson
Miami Heat

