Duncan Robinson Injury: Not playing Thursday
Robinson (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Robinson will miss a third straight game while leading with lower back pain. Alec Burks could remain in the starting lineup as a result of Robinson's absence, while Jaime Jaquez and Davion Mitchell could also see extra minutes in the backcourt. Robinson's next chance to play will come against the 76ers on Saturday.
