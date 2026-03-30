Duncan Robinson Injury: Out for Monday
Robinson (hip) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder.
No surprise here, as Robinson was previously listed as doubtful. Presumably, Robinson will likely be back for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
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