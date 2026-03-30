Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson Injury: Out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Robinson (hip) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder.

No surprise here, as Robinson was previously listed as doubtful. Presumably, Robinson will likely be back for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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