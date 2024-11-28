Fantasy Basketball
Duncan Robinson Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Robinson is probable for Friday's game against the Raptors due to left glute tightness.

Even with Terry Rozier available, Robinson drew another start during Wednesday's win over the Hornets and scored a season-high 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT). Over his last nine appearances (four starts), Robinson has averaged 13.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes per game.

