Duncan Robinson Injury: Probable for Tuesday
Robinson (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Robinson is expected back in the lineup after sitting the front end of this back-to-back set Monday against the Thunder. Kevin Huerter could lose a bit of steam as a streamer with this news.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Week 224 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 265 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1714 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More