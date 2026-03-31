Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Robinson (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Robinson is expected back in the lineup after sitting the front end of this back-to-back set Monday against the Thunder. Kevin Huerter could lose a bit of steam as a streamer with this news.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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