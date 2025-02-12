Duncan Robinson Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Robinson (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Robinson was a late addition to the injury report and was absent from the morning shootaround. In addition to Robinson, all three of Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez are carrying questionable tags with an illness. If the Heat end up being shorthanded, guys like Davion Mitchell and Alec Burks could be forced into larger roles.