Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Robinson (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Robinson was a late scratch from Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to a right hip strain. If he's unable to play Saturday, then Kevin Huerter would likely remain in Detroit's starting lineup against Minnesota. Since the All-Star break, Robinson has connected on 41.0 percent of his three-point attempts (on 6.4 3PA/G) while averaging 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 26.2 minutes per game.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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