Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Robinson (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.

As expected after he was downgraded to doubtful, Robinson will miss Monday's contest due to a right hip strain. With the veteran swingman sidelined, Kevin Huerter and Javonte Green are candidates to see increased playing time.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Week 22
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Week 22
Author Image
Mike Barner
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
28 days ago