Duncan Robinson Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Robinson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson sustained right foot inflammation in Saturday's loss to Atlanta, during which he posted 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes. With the sharpshooter sidelined, Alec Burks and Terry Rozier are candidates for increased roles.