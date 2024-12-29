Fantasy Basketball
Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Robinson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson sustained right foot inflammation in Saturday's loss to Atlanta, during which he posted 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes. With the sharpshooter sidelined, Alec Burks and Terry Rozier are candidates for increased roles.

Duncan Robinson
Miami Heat

