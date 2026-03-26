Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson Injury: Ruled out vs. Pelicans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 3:55pm

Correcting a previous report, Robinson (hip/wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Robinson was initially listed in the starting lineup, but the team released a new lineup card shortly after that listed Robinson as out for Thursday's contest. Kevin Huerter will draw the start on the wing with Robinson sidelined.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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