Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 4:49pm

Robinson (back) won't play in Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland.

Robinson has played well throughout most of this series, averaging 13.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 blocks and 2.5 steals while shooting 57.7 percent from deep across 32.5 minutes. However, the 32-year-old won't suit up for Game 5 because of lower-back soreness. Without Robinson in the equation, Daniss Jenkins, Kevin Huerter (adductor) and Caris LeVert (heel) should see more work.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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