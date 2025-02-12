Duncan Robinson Injury: Won't play vs. Oklahoma City

Robinson (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson joins Terry Rozier as a player for the Heat, who cannot play Wednesday against Oklahoma City due to the stomach flu. The veteran sharpshooter is coming off a rough stretch for Miami, going 6-for-18 from the floor over the past three games, scoring a total of 15 points. Head coach Erik Spoelstra and his coaching staff could turn to Alec Burks and Andrew Wiggins to help shoulder the load.