Duncan Robinson Injury: Won't play vs. Oklahoma City
Robinson (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson joins Terry Rozier as a player for the Heat, who cannot play Wednesday against Oklahoma City due to the stomach flu. The veteran sharpshooter is coming off a rough stretch for Miami, going 6-for-18 from the floor over the past three games, scoring a total of 15 points. Head coach Erik Spoelstra and his coaching staff could turn to Alec Burks and Andrew Wiggins to help shoulder the load.
