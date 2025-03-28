Fantasy Basketball
Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson Injury: Won't travel to Philly for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 12:48pm

Robinson (back) didn't travel with the Heat for their upcoming three-game road trip and has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson won't join the team in Philadelphia due to a lingering back issue, though he could potentially meet the Heat in Washington on Monday. With the sharpshooter sidelined, Alec Burks (back) and Jaime Jaquez are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Duncan Robinson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
