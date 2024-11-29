Duncan Robinson News: Available Friday

Robinson (lower body) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Robinson will play through left glute tightness in Friday's NBA Cup matchup. The 30-year-old has started in each of the club's last four games, during which he has averaged 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc across 26.0 minutes per game.