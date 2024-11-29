Fantasy Basketball
Duncan Robinson News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Robinson (lower body) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Robinson will play through left glute tightness in Friday's NBA Cup matchup. The 30-year-old has started in each of the club's last four games, during which he has averaged 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc across 26.0 minutes per game.

Duncan Robinson
Miami Heat
