Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson News: Cleared to face Pels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 4:05pm

Robinson (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against New Orleans.

Robinson suffered a right foot injury Saturday and missed the second leg of Miami's back-to-back set Sunday due to the issue. The sharpshooting wing has started 17 straight games and is averaging 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 25.8 minutes during that stretch. While Miami will welcome back Jimmy Butler (illness) from a five-game absence Wednesday, Robinson will remain in the starting lineup and handle significant minutes.

Duncan Robinson
Miami Heat
