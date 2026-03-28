Duncan Robinson News: Cleared to play against Minnesota
Robinson (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Robinson was held out of Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to a right hip strain, but the veteran sharpshooter has been given the green light to play in Saturday's interconference clash. He scored in double digits in each of his four games prior to Thursday's absence, and over that span he connected on 44.1 percent of his three-point attempts (on 8.1 3PA/G) while averaging 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 28.5 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Week 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 262 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1711 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week19 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 721 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More