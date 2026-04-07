Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson News: Cleared to play for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Robinson (hip) will play Wednesday against the Bucks.

Robinson is all set to return from a one-game absence along with Tobias Harris. With this news, Kevin Huerter and Javonte Green could see their minutes take a hit.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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