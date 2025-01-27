Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Robinson (illness) is available for Monday's matchup against Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson was a late addition to the injury report due to the illness, though he'll give it a go Monday. The sharpshooter has started in each of the club's last five outings, during which he has averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc in 30.0 minutes per contest.

Duncan Robinson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now