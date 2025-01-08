Duncan Robinson News: Delivers from deep in win
Robinson contributed 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 114-98 win over the Warriors.
Although Robinson moved out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's game, Robinson's sharp-shooting skills still had a significant impact. If Jimmy Butler (suspension) is traded, Robinson and Terry Rozier are both expected to benefit. Robinson's value in category leagues will also increase.
