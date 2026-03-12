Duncan Robinson News: Drains five triples vs. Philly
Robinson posted 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes during the Pistons' 131-109 win over the 76ers on Thursday.
Robinson scored eight points in both the first and third quarter of Thursday's game and sat out for the entire fourth frame due to Detroit's commanding lead. The sharpshooting wing ended up leading both teams in scoring, and it was the ninth time this season that Robinson connected on at least five triples. He has connected on 40.5 percent of his three-point attempts (6.6 3PA/G) since the All-Star break, and over that span he has averaged 11.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds over 25.8 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 39 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 111 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2150 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More