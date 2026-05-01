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Duncan Robinson News: Drops 14 points, adds four triples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 9:02pm

Robinson recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during Friday's 93-79 victory over the Magic in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Robinson scored in double figures for the fourth time in the past five games, including a series-high four three-pointers. Despite trailing by as much as 24 points in the first half, the Pistons rallied to force a Game 7, which will take place in Detroit on Sunday. Although his production has been somewhat underwhelming, Robinson continues to provide the team with a viable floor-spacer, allowing players like Cade Cunningham to go to work inside.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
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