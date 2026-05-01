Duncan Robinson News: Drops 14 points, adds four triples
Robinson recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during Friday's 93-79 victory over the Magic in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Robinson scored in double figures for the fourth time in the past five games, including a series-high four three-pointers. Despite trailing by as much as 24 points in the first half, the Pistons rallied to force a Game 7, which will take place in Detroit on Sunday. Although his production has been somewhat underwhelming, Robinson continues to provide the team with a viable floor-spacer, allowing players like Cade Cunningham to go to work inside.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 1912 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 625 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 625 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 3032 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More