Duncan Robinson News: Drops 20 points Wednesday
Robinson logged 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 win over the Bucks.
Robinson (hip) returned after a one-game absence, as Detroit continues to manage its key players heading into the playoffs. In what was certainly a favorable matchup, Robinson went for at least 20 points for the first time in his past 27 games, a welcome sight for anyone still rostering him. As for his overall season value, Robinson continues to be one of the best three-point specialists typically available on waiver wires, averaging 2.9 three-pointers per game thus far.
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