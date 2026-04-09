Duncan Robinson News: Drops 20 points Wednesday

Robinson logged 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 win over the Bucks.

Robinson (hip) returned after a one-game absence, as Detroit continues to manage its key players heading into the playoffs. In what was certainly a favorable matchup, Robinson went for at least 20 points for the first time in his past 27 games, a welcome sight for anyone still rostering him. As for his overall season value, Robinson continues to be one of the best three-point specialists typically available on waiver wires, averaging 2.9 three-pointers per game thus far.