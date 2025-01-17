Duncan Robinson News: Enters starting lineup

Robinson will start Friday's game against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Jimmy Butler returning from his suspension, Robinson will start alongside him which will push Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez to the second unit. In 19 starts this season, Robinson holds averages of 11.9 points, 3.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers.