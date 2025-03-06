Duncan Robinson News: Extends solid scoring stretch
Robinson posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Cavaliers.
Robinson has been productive off the bench and has been thriving as a scoring weapon, putting double-digit points in each of his last five appearances. Over that stretch, Robinson is averaging 17.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from three-point range.
