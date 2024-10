Robinson (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Robinson is good to go for the regular season after resting during the preseason finale. The sharpshooter had a bounce-back campaign last year, averaging 12.9 points and 2.8 made three-pointers per game across 68 regular-season appearances (36 starts).