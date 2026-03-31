Duncan Robinson News: Getting green light Tuesday
Robinson (hip) will play Tuesday against the Raptors.
Robinson was initially added to the injury report with a probable designation and has since been cleared to take the court Tuesday. He sat out Monday while dealing with a hip injury but is expected to be a full go versus Toronto.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Week 224 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 265 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1714 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More