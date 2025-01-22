Duncan Robinson News: Goes off for 22 points

Robinson had 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to Portland.

Tyler Herro missed this game with a groin issue and is day-to-day moving forward. Miami are now starting Kel'el Ware and Bam Adebayo together in the frontcourt, so they will need to rely heavily on the floor spacing Robinson provides. In his last two outings, Robinson averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 5.5 three-pointers.