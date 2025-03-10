Duncan Robinson News: Good to go against Charlotte
Robinson (back) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson popped up on Sunday's injury report due to a back injury, but it's not severe enough for him to miss Monday's contest. The 30-year-old sharpshooter has converted on 40.8 percent of his three-point attempts since the All-Star break, and over that span he has averaged 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 26.8 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now