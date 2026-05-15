Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Robinson (back) is available for Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.

Robinson sat out Wednesday's Game 5 loss but will shed his questionable tag due to lower-back soreness and suit up in Friday's win-or-go-home matchup. Over four second-round appearances, the sharpshooter has averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 triples, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per contest.

Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan Robinson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago